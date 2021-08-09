11 million Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A total of 11,391,969 Filipinos have received two doses of COVID-19 and stand fully vaccinated, the authorities said on Monday.

Around 13,087,781 are yet to receive their second dose and a total of 24,479,750 jabs have been administered so far, said the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

An average of 516,601 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered daily across the country with a total of 3,616,206 doses received during the 23rd week of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Task Force said defense against COVID-19 and its variants can be achieved by following the minimum public health standards and getting vaccinated as it urged people to wear masks and face shields, observe physical distancing, wash hands and ensure ventilation.

The task force has also assured to look into disinformation that led to overcrowding in vaccination sites across Metro Manila. (AW)