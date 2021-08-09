Latest NewsNewsTFT News

11 million Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A total of 11,391,969 Filipinos have received two doses of COVID-19 and stand fully vaccinated, the authorities said on Monday.

Around 13,087,781 are yet to receive their second dose and a total of 24,479,750 jabs have been administered so far, said the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: Vaccine czar: Kids, teens vaccination may begin in PH by late September, October

An average of 516,601 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered daily across the country with a total of 3,616,206 doses received during the 23rd week of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Task Force said defense against COVID-19 and its variants can be achieved by following the minimum public health standards and getting vaccinated as it urged people to wear masks and face shields, observe physical distancing, wash hands and ensure ventilation.

The task force has also assured to look into disinformation that led to overcrowding in vaccination sites across Metro Manila. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LDP vows to back Sara Duterte as president

4 hours ago

PH panel okays tax exemption bill on rewards and donations to athletes, coaches

4 hours ago

More non-oil jobs lift Dubai’s employment growth to 20-month high

4 hours ago

3,000 OFWs to return to Hong Kong as travel ban ends

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button