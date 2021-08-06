Full vaccination of 30% of PH population eyed by end of August

The Philippine national government is eyeing to fully vaccinate 30 percent of the country’s total population by the end of August this year, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Friday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN Teleradyo, Galvez said the projection was made in light of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 which has struck over 300 individuals in the country as of August 5.

“Target natin is maiangat natin sa 30% ‘yung total population ay bakunado na by the end of August,” Galvez said.

Galvez likewise said that the government is seeking to increase daily vaccination to 750,000 to one million to achieve herd immunity within the year.

If this can be done by mid-September, Galvez said this will increase confidence in reaching the herd immunity soon.

More than 10 million individuals in the Philippines are now fully vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19, Malacañang announced Thursday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque dubbed this as “a very important milestone” in the country’s vaccination efforts despite concerns over the rollout of the inoculation program such as long queue lines and supply woes.

“Dati rati po nagkukumahog kung saan kukuha ng bakuna. Ngayon po, meron nang 10 milyong Pilipino na meron nang full protection laban sa kalaban natin COVID-19,” Roque said in an event in Mandaluyong City. (NM)