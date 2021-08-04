Vaccinated people three times less likely to get COVID infection – study

The vaccinated people are three times less prone to COVID-19 infections than those who have not received shots, a study by Imperial College London has found.

The research study further revealed that new cases appeared to be slowing across England but the infection rate was still four times higher than that in the month of May.

In addition, the study found that one in 120 fully vaccinated people tested positive compared to one in 40 unvaccinated participants. The research was carried out in England between June 24 and July 12 before the lockdown measures were lifted. The social distancing restrictions as well as the legal requirement to wear a mask indoors were withdrawn on July 19.

Britain recorded 21,691 cases on Tuesday showing a downwards trend and had registered 60,665 cases on July 15 which is the highest figure since England emerged from lockdown.

Of the 98,233 surveyed people in the React study 527 tested positive, a rate of 0.63 per cent or one in 160 people and a rise from the study on June 7 when one in 670 was infected.

Prof Paul Elliott, director of the React study, said vaccines offered good protection against infection, but added that “no vaccine is 100 percent effective and we know that some double-vaccinated people can still become ill from the virus.” He advised caution to curb the rate of infections.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that “self-isolating if you are contact-traced, getting tested if you have symptoms and wearing face coverings” were important. (AW)