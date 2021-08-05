Social entrepreneur opens up about experience with Nas Daily’s ‘real money-making attitude’

An internationally acclaimed social entrepreneur has opened up about her experience dealing with vlogger Nas Yassin, the creator of Nas Daily.

The revelations come as Nas has been in hot seat over issues with Kalinga Tatoo artist Whang-Od.

Louise Mabulo, has been recognized internationally with The Cacao Project. It aims to provide farmers in Northern Luzon with alternative crops—particularly cacao—and training to help them make agriculture a more sustainable and dignified trade.

Mabulo said she met Nas two years ago. She said that Nas came to her to film her project for his vlog.

Mabulo said that Nas has an unpleasant attitude.

“I watched him imitate and mock the local accent and language, vocalising Tagalog-sounding syllabic phrases saying it sounded stupid. He repeatedly said that the people of my hometown ‘poor,” she said.

Mabulo said thar what’s worse about the experience was when she heard him saying that farmers are not ‘clickable and watchable contents’.

“He said no one wants to hear about farmers or farms, it’s not clickable viewable content. He didn’t care about making change or shedding light on real issues— he only wanted content, a good, easy story to tell that would get him more Filipino views. He even joked at the start of the day that all he needed was to put ‘Philippines’ in the title, and he’d rack in millions of views would and the comments would come flooding with brainless ‘Pinoy pride’ comments,” she added.

“The Nas Daily team left without their storyz I should have known better, that this man was exploitative and fueling a neocolonialist narrative using our need for foreign validation,” she said.

Mabulo urges Filipinos to go against exploitive and money-making culture from foreigners.

“The fact that he refused to take down the course until Gracia took her post down is a clear sign of systematic silencing, and the hope that they want to continue their money-making from our culture…Filipinos should stand together on this— We are not content to be exploited. We are not culture to be capitalised. We are not people to be romanticized. Or poverty to set the scene for ‘Benevolent Saviors’. We are more than what the world thinks of us.” (TDT)