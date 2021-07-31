Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW from Saudi confirmed as second Delta variant case in Bulacan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who returned from Saudi Arabia tested positive for Delta variant of COVID-19 in Bulacan province taking the number of those infected by the highly contagious virus variant to two here.

The OFW from Santa Maria town was asymptomatic and was placed on strict home quarantine, said Gov Daniel Fernando.

RELATED STORY: Returning OFW among four new Delta variant cases detected in Western Visayas

COVID-19 provincial task force vice chair, Dr. Hjordis Marushka Celis, said the patient has completed the first quarantine period in Metro Manila and was undergoing second isolation.

After having arrived in the country on June 29 the patient tested positive for COVID-19 on July 5 and another test on July 26 confirmed Delta variant infection.
Due to fresh cases, Bulacan will remain under a general community quarantine and heightened restrictions from August 1-15. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE engineers develop bottles to detect bacteria, serve as tea bags

5 hours ago

Rapid COVID-19 tests likely for workers entering Boracay

5 hours ago

Five Filipinos trafficked to Syria repatriated back

5 hours ago

Vice Ganda wants to have a child

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button