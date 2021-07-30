Latest News

Over 400,000 OFWs repatriated amid pandemic

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday that over 405,000 overseas Filipinos have been repatriated to the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figures were shared during the House hearing on the situation of overseas Filipinos. 

Till July 28 more than 405,769 overseas Filipinos have been repatriated. Out of them, 300,163 were land-based overseas Filipinos while 105,606 were sea-based overseas OFWs.

The DFA said nearly 5,000 more overseas Filipinos would be brought home next month from the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has shown that as on July 28 a total of 23,121 OFWs have been infected with COVID-19 from whom 12,528 have recovered and 1,181 died due to the disease. 

The DOLE said it has assisted 518,647 OFWs with P5.25 billion under its DOLE-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong sa OFWs program.

