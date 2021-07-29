Philippines detects 97 new Delta COVID-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) has detected 97 new cases of the more transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant.

Of the total number, 88 patients were considered local cases while six came from returning overseas Filipinos and three cases are still being verified.

Of the six returning Filipinos, two were from seafarers of MT Clyde and Barge Claudia, currently anchored off in Albay, and four were from crew members of MV Vega that arrived from Indonesia.

“Ninety-four cases have been tagged as recovered and three were fatalities. The DOH is coordinating with the respective local government units to determine other information, such as exposure and vaccination status,” the DOH said in a statement.

The total number of Delta variant cases detected in the country is now 216.

Meantime, there were 83 Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases, 127 Beta (B.1.351) variant cases, and 22 P.3 variant cases in the latest batch of whole-genome sequencing results.

“The Department of Health would like to reiterate that whole-genome sequencing is conducted to guide the overall response strategies of the government and to determine if variants are causing spikes in cases, and thus should not be used as point-of-care strategies. Regardless of the presence of a variant of concern, the management and interventions for these positive COVID-19 cases remain the same,” the DOH said in a statement.