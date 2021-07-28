Duterte to give Diaz Php3M, fully-furnished house and lot in Zamboanga city

President Rodrigo Duterte has pledged Php 3 million from his own pocket as well as a fully-furnished house in Zamboanga City for Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist.

“I am going to give you one fully furnished NHA house and lot in Zamboanga City. In addition to what the law gives to you, that yung may gold by law will be given php3 million galing sa akin,” said the President.

The president will also award Diaz with the Presidential Medal of Merit.

“You will have one of the highest of the nation’s presidential medals. The presidential medal of merit. It will be given to you in an appropriate ceremony,” added the President who hopes that Diaz would make the most out of the blessings she receives.

“Ayusin mo mabuti buhay mo, you’ve been blessed by God. Hindi man malaki, hindi man maliit, this would go a long way to help your family,” said the President.

Duterte thanked Diaz for bringing the Philippines honor from her spectacular performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Over and above all these monetary considerations, it is always the honor that you brought to the country that counts the most. Mabuhay ka at ako naman ang magsaludo sa iyo,” said Duterte.