Calabarzon’s first Delta COVID-19 case recorded in Laguna

Laguna has recorded two cases of the more transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

DOH Regional Director Eduardo Janairo told ABS-CBN News that the cases came from Calamba City, Laguna.

“Dalawang kaso Calamba, 2 cases sa Calamba, two pa lang so far ang na-identify,” he said.

The health official said there’s limited information on the two cases, but they are closely monitoring them.

“Ang aking RESU, ‘yung Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit ay nakikipag-coordinate sa Central Office namin ngayon to get all the information that we need to have para dun sa cases na ‘yun,” Janairo said.

He asserted it’s not impossible that there’s already local transmission in the area and they have limited means to determine it.

“Baka may others na already, kasi hindi naman ganung kaganda pa ang identification natin for the variants because we don’t have the capacity yet na full-blown. ‘Yang 2 na yan might be an initial iceberg, pagka na-kuwan mo ay hindi lang pala ‘yun ang problema mo, mas malaki pa,” he said.

Janairo is hopeful that Calabarzon will be able to overcome the threat of the new variant.

