Dubai Jet ski experience ranks as world’s ‘best of the best’ water adventure activity – Tripadvisor

A panoramic Jet Ski tour of Dubai has been recognised as the world’s best tourism experience for 2021, winning top global accolades in two categories of the Tripadvisor 2021 Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Things to Do Awards, for Overall Experience and Water Adventures.

Offering guests an unforgettable opportunity to take in Dubai’s breathtaking sights while on a thrilling water adventure, Nemo WaterSports’ Jet Ski tour of Dubai gives travellers a chance to zip across the ocean and take in views of the stunning city skyline and landmarks – Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis – The Palm and the Burj Khalifa.

RELATED STORY: Dubai leading the path for global tourism recovery

The Awards, an initiative of Tripadvisor, one of the world’s largest travel platforms, recognise the world’s top experiences featuring tours and activities. Winners are determined on the basis of traveller reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on Tripadvisor collected from 1 January 2020 – 30 April 2021. In announcing the awards, Tripadvisor said it was sharing the activities that travellers loved the most throughout the pandemic, so others could go out and enjoy the diverse experiences themselves. Referring to the No. 1 Experience in the world for 2021, it said that “travelers are loving soaking in the stunning Dubai skyline with the thrill of a jet ski ride, and ample photo-ops”.

Dubai has retained its number one position with Tripadvisor for offering the world’s top tourism experience for the second consecutive year. Dubai’s leading travel company OceanAir won the top global award for Experiences in Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards for its camel safari and desert BBQ offering.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DCTCM) said: “We are delighted to have Dubai’s experiences once again showcased and recognised on a global platform such as Tripadvisor. Nemo WaterSports’ splendid achievement highlights Dubai’s position as the destination of choice for global travellers. Dubai Tourism continues to foster its relationships with partners and stakeholders, as it remains firmly focused on delivering the world’s best experiences, whilst prioritising the safety of tourists at every stage and touchpoint of their travel journey. Such accolades showcase the breadth of the destination offering, and will contribute towards the successful implementation of our tourism strategy, to make Dubai the most visited travel destination in the world.”

Dubai is the ideal destination for water sports enthusiasts who have a wide choice of activities to choose from including jet skiing, parasailing, flyboarding and kayaking. Founded in 2014, Nemo WaterSports specialises in offering diverse water sports activities for the full family. With easy access to P&O Marinas, and a Jet Ski tour which offers uninterrupted views of Burj Al Arab, Atlantis The Palm and more, Nemo WaterSports carefully curates packages to help travellers experience the best of the city. A team of six multi-lingual, fully qualified and registered Jet Ski and flyboard instructors guide guests through every step of their aquatic adventure, while following strict precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi launches ‘Tourism 365’ in bid to boost emirate’s tourism

Wissam Salloum, Managing Partner, Nemo WaterSports, said, “We are committed to providing travellers from around the world unique experiences to help them create unforgettable memories as part of their visit to Dubai. We are delighted to have won two incredible accolades as part of Tripadvisor’s 2021 Traveller’s Choice Awards. These awards are a reflection of the quality of the activities we offer, along with the dedicated service we provide each customer that chooses to embark on our tours. We would like to thank Dubai Tourism for their support and continuous cooperation as we work towards curating more tours to surprise and delight our guests.”

Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for the Best of the Best Things to Do top five experiences in the world include, Jet Ski Tour of Dubai: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis The Palm & Burj Khalifa – Dubai, UAE; Rotorua Rafting – Kaituna River White Water Rafting – Rotorua, New Zealand; Hang gliding Experience Rotorfly – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area – Tierra Verde, Fla and Arenales Caves and River Adventure in Puerto Rico – San Juan, Puerto Rico.