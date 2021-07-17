Philippines unveils list of 57 ‘green’ countries

The Philippines has come out with a list of 57 “green” countries, jurisdictions, and territories as ‘low-risk’ areas for COVID-19.

The list highlights that fully-vaccinated travelers from these countries would undergo a facility-based quarantine for seven days only — instead of the mandatory 10-day facility quarantine and additional four days of home quarantine for inbound travelers.

However, these travelers would have to undergo a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction test for Sars-CoV-2 — if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

An individual is considered fully-vaccinated at least two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine against Covid-19 or the single-dose vaccine.

The green list includes: Albania, American Samoa, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Azerbaijan, Barbados, Benin, Bermuda, The British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Comoros, Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Curacao, Dominica, Eswatini, Falkland Islands, French Polynesia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Greenland, Grenada, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Iceland, Isle of Man, Israel, Laos, Liechtenstein, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Federated States of Micronesia, Montserrat, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Romania, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Barthelemy, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Singapore, Saint Eustatius, South Korea, Taiwan, Togo, Turks and Caicos Islands (UK), Vietnam. (AW)