DOLE to validate vaccination cards of fully vaccinated returning OFWs through POLO offices

Staff Report2 hours ago

The Labor Department announced that the vaccination cards of fully inoculated returning overseas Filipino workers will be validated by the department through its l Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO).

In a statement, Bello said OFWs fully vaccinated in countries or jurisdictions outside the Philippines that are part of the Philippines’ ‘green list’ should present official documentation that they have already received their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The POLO can also issue an International Certificate of Vaccination.

“Apart from the vaccine card or any document showing proof of vaccination, returning OFWs must also present their valid passport or travel document and verified employment contract to the POLO offices in their host country,” Bello said.

OFWs can apply at the media online via ONEHEALTHPASS PORTAL. The website is accessible at https://www.onehealthpass.com.ph/e-HDC/.

OFWs considered as “fully vaccinated” will refer to “individuals who received more than or equal to two weeks after having received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in 2-dose series; or more than or equal to two weeks after having received a single-dose vaccine.”

The government reminds that vaccines administered must be part of any of the vaccine included in the list of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), those under the Compassionate Special Permit issued by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration or Emergency Use Listing of the World Health Organization.

“Earlier, the IATF through Resolution Nos. 123-C and 124-A, Series 2021 approved the implementation of shortened facility-based quarantine for inbound fully vaccinated Filipinos. This includes OFWs, who stayed exclusively in “Green” countries or jurisdictions 14 days before arrival in the Philippines, effective July 1, 2021,” the statenent added,

Green countries or jurisdictions are classified as low risk when it comes to COVID-19. (TDT)

