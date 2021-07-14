Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sleeping child dies alone in bus due to heat suffocation in Ajman

A four-year-old boy has died of heat suffocation after he fell asleep and was left behind for four hours in the evening in a bus in Ajman.

When the child was discovered unconscious, he was rushed to the Amina Hospital on July 12 in a critical condition where he was declared dead of asphyxiation, according to Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Police Operations at Ajman Police.

The hospital had then reported the case to the police, where they informed about the Arab boy’s condition and death.

Investigations found that the bus supervisor did not check the bus after the children had departed from the vehicle. While the supervisor realized his mistake only when the child was noticed missing during the lunch period, by then it was too late.

Police said that the bus was owned by a talent development center, whose commercial license had expired a year ago. (AW)

