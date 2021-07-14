Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOLE inks MOU for OFW housing with National Housing Authority

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello shared on his Facebook account that DOLE and the National Housing Authority (NHA) together with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), on the implementation of a socialized and low-cost housing program for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

NHA General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. said last June that many OFWs have been asking to be part of the low-cost housing program but they are not eligible.

The NHA housing program is initially being offered to government employees, displaced families, low-income families, informal settlers, and indigenous people.

“At anytime, they can apply at the regional level and it is affordable for everyone,” he said.

Here’s the list of housing sites currently being offered ny NHA:

Metro Manila
• Creciente Uno – Santolan, Pasig City
• Premiere Residences – Quezon City

Luzon
• Santa Monica Homes – San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte
• St. Gregory Parkville – Bantay, Ilocos Sur
• Woodstowne – Rosario, La Union
• Springview Heights – Tuba, Benguet
• Mount Arayat Residences – Arayat, Pampanga
• Casa San Miguel – San Jose, Tarlac
• Mr. Samat Ville – Balanga, Bataan
• Scout Ranger Ville, San Miguel Bulacan
• Pandi Encamp One – Pandi, Bulacan
• Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Ville – Lipa, Batangas
• Palm Tree Hauz – Puerto Princesa, Palawan

Visayas
• Crown Estates – Tacloban, Leyte
• Maskara Village – Bacolod City, Negros Occidental
• Vista Alegre – Talisay City, Negros Occidental
• Southpark Residences – Cebu City, Cebu

Mindanao
• Christine Villas – Lanao del Norte
• Balais San Agustin – Panabo City, Davao del Norte
• Maresca Homes – Samal, Davao del Norte
• Ciudad de Dahican – Davao Oriental

