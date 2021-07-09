Latest News

Roque: Special commercial flights from UAE, Oman are pre-approved

PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Harry Roque said that all special commercial flights from UAE, Oman and other countries under travel restrictions will all be subject to approval.

“Pre-approved flights po iyon,” Roque said in a message.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration explained that these flights will be approved by a special committee composed of various government agencies. The committe will release a set of protocols for the airlines.

“The special committee created under the IATF resolution will approve the special commercial flights po. Abangan na lang po ang announcements,” OWWA chief Hans Cacdac said in a text message.

The IATF has approved on Friday the conduct of special commercial flights exclusive only for stranded overseas Filipinos in UAE, Oman and countries under travel restrictions.

“The guidelines on the implementation of exemptions for the Philippine government and non-Philippine government repatriation shall be followed,” according to the fresh IATF resolution.

