BREAKING: PH gov’t allows special commercial flights for stranded OFWs in UAE, Oman

THE Inter-Agency Task Force the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has allowed special commercial flights to fly home stranded OFWs from countries under the travel restriction imposed by the Philippines.

These flights, which will be subject to guidelines, will be exclusive only for Filipinos.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Friday in a press statement: “The IATF authorized the conduct of special commercial flights to bring home stranded Filipinos in Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other countries where there are travel restrictions imposed.”

A special working group (SWG) composed of various government agencies would determine the protocols for the special commercial flights, in coordination with the concerned airlines.

“The special commercial flights, which must have prior approval from the SWG, shall likewise be exclusive for Filipinos,” Roque added.

“The guidelines on the implementation of exemptions for the Philippine government and non-Philippine government repatriation shall be followed,” Roque continued.

President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier approved the extension of the travel ban for inbound passengers from the UAE, Oman, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka until July 15.

Filipinos were supposed to be exempted from the travel ban, but they could not go home due to non-operation of commercial flights.

In effect, only those who were part of the repatriation program had been able to fly home.