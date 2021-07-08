Latest News

OWWA: Quarantine hotels for OFWs, seafarers now fully booked

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 seconds ago

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said that hotel quarantine facilities for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are now fully booked.

OWWA said that 10,500 returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) are lodged in 183 hotels.

OWWA chief Hans Cacdac said that the number of OFWs in quarantine hotels increased due to the IATF policy of 10-day mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival.

“Our hotels are now in critical levels kaya lumalabas uli tayo sa Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna,” he said.

OWWA did not comment on claims that some hotels offer a small number of rooms to the government over delayed payment for quarantine.

Cacdac however assured that there are enough funds for the quarantine expenses of OFWs.

“Good news, about two or three weeks ago, President Duterte approved P5.2 billion. P9.8 billion ang hinihingi namin, P5.2 ang ibinigay.We expect there will additional funds soon, we’re thankful this will help us last until September,” Cacdac said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Jebel Ali in Dubai

7 hours ago

CALLING ALL NURSES! Free webinar on July 9 to prepare Filipino healthcare professionals for migration to USA

15 hours ago

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises success of Emirati youth following successful launch first wildlife satellite in UAE

15 hours ago

‘Happy Heart’: Bea Alonzo expresses gladness following first guesting as ‘Kapuso’ on KMJS

15 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button