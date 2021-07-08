OWWA: Quarantine hotels for OFWs, seafarers now fully booked

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said that hotel quarantine facilities for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are now fully booked.

OWWA said that 10,500 returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) are lodged in 183 hotels.

OWWA chief Hans Cacdac said that the number of OFWs in quarantine hotels increased due to the IATF policy of 10-day mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival.

“Our hotels are now in critical levels kaya lumalabas uli tayo sa Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna,” he said.

OWWA did not comment on claims that some hotels offer a small number of rooms to the government over delayed payment for quarantine.

Cacdac however assured that there are enough funds for the quarantine expenses of OFWs.

“Good news, about two or three weeks ago, President Duterte approved P5.2 billion. P9.8 billion ang hinihingi namin, P5.2 ang ibinigay.We expect there will additional funds soon, we’re thankful this will help us last until September,” Cacdac said.