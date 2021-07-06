Latest NewsNewsTFT News

11-year-old kid graduates from college as ‘Summa Cum Laude’ in one year

Staff Report

An 11-year-old Belgian boy named Laurent Simons spent barely one year obtaining his bachelor’s degree in physics and graduating summa cum laude from university.

The youngster, who got an average of about 9 on his diploma, graduated from the University of Antwerp in Belgium in one year — after finishing the university’s physics program usually takes three years.

Simons stated that he plans to continue his physics graduate studies at the same university. He also revealed that he had completed some courses with the school’s master’s program and was eyeing a future career as a scientist for “replacing parts of the body with counterfeit organs.”

Simons studied electrical engineering earlier at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands. However, he was unable to graduate because of a dispute between his parents and the school.

He was set to become the university’s youngest graduate but was not permitted to finish his studies as the institution found it unrealistic for Simons to graduate before his 10th birthday – while his parents claimed that their son was a victim of “bullying behavior.”

In the wake of this incident, the Simons family decided to move to Israel or the United States to continue his studies, but later transferred his study to the University of Antwerp. (AW)

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

