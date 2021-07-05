UAE surpasses Seychelles to become the most vaccinated nation against COVID-19

The UAE is leading the world in the ‘most vaccinated country’ category after it overtook Seychelles in Bloomberg’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker.

The UAE has so far administered 15.53 million doses of COVID -19 jabs since the start of the national vaccination drive in December.

This means to 156.76 doses were allocated to every 100 people.

The latest figures released by UAE authorities revealed that 73.8% of the eligible population has received first doses of vaccination or almost three-fourths of the population.

Moreover, 64% of the population has received two doses of the vaccine.

The UAE country also has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

The Middle East country also leads the world in the rate of testing people par capita.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention hailed it as an international recognition of the success of the National Vaccination Campaign, launched by the UAE, which is continuing to achieve its objectives.

“This new global achievement adds to the country’s success and record of achievements in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it is an international recognition of the success of the National Vaccination Campaign, which is continuing to achieve its objectives,” Al Owais said. (RA)