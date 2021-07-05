DepEd demands apology from World Bank over report that Filipino learners do not meet standards

Education Secretary Leonor Briones demands an apology from World Bank after she felt insulted and shamed from its report saying Filipino learners do not meet global standards.

The report said that more than 80% of students in the Philippines do not meet the standards expected for their grade level.

World Bank said that the education crisis has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Briones said the World Bank based their report on old data.

“The country was insulted and shamed. We expect and look forward to a public apology,” she said in a virtual briefing.

Briones said that they were not notified about the report released by the World Bank.

“If you will report about a country, they have to know what you will be releasing about them. But there was no word and it came out first in the media,” she said.

Briones said that World Bank has texted her an apology.

“But it was not me who got hurt from this but the country and the public,” she said. (TDT)