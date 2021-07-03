UAE begins issuing work permits for Golden Visa holders

The UAE has begun issuing work permits for residents who have been granted a Golden Visa.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) outlined that such permits are required in three cases.

RELATED STORY: From absconding to golden visa: Pinoy dad, son granted 10-year stay in UAE

Permits are given to those who were unemployed when they received their Golden Residency, and now want to start working for a certain employer.

Golden Visa holders who wish to start working for a new employer may also get the permit.

MOHRE also advises that current employers who wish to renew the work permit and contract of a Golden Residency holder may also get the aforementioned work permit.

READ ON: Filipino artist, wife granted 10-year Cultural Visa in UAE

The ministry said the same rules and procedures will also apply to dependents registered on their parents’ residency visas if they are applying for work and are Golden Visa holders.

Meanwhile, work permits and contracts between employers and workers who receive the Golden Visa will remain valid and are subject to all applicable UAE laws. (RA)