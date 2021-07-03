Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero enjoy beach moments together

Photos from Instagram: @iamhearte

Actress beauty Heart Evangelista decided to take a break from fashion to the beaches with her husband Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero and shared these moments through photos on social media on July 2.

The photos on Instagram highlighted the couple sharing intimate moments including one photo displaying Heart being hugged by her husband from behind amidst the backdrop of the sky, sea, and sand.

On Instagram, Evangelista simply captioned her post: “Say cheese!” with the related emoji. Earlier, Heart provided a photo glimpse of a resort she co-owned in Boracay.

Heart — whose real name is Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero is a Filipina actress, TV host, singer, visual media artist, philanthropist, socialite, and is currently the first lady of the province of Sorsogon city in Luzon. (AW)

