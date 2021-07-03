LOOK: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero enjoy beach moments together

Actress beauty Heart Evangelista decided to take a break from fashion to the beaches with her husband Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero and shared these moments through photos on social media on July 2.

The photos on Instagram highlighted the couple sharing intimate moments including one photo displaying Heart being hugged by her husband from behind amidst the backdrop of the sky, sea, and sand.

RELATED STORY: Heart Evangelista highlights Filipino culture in her art

On Instagram, Evangelista simply captioned her post: “Say cheese!” with the related emoji. Earlier, Heart provided a photo glimpse of a resort she co-owned in Boracay.

Heart — whose real name is Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero is a Filipina actress, TV host, singer, visual media artist, philanthropist, socialite, and is currently the first lady of the province of Sorsogon city in Luzon. (AW)

READ ON: Chiz Escudero to make Senate comeback in 2022