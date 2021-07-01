LOOK: Emirates Mars Mission captures first-ever images of Mars’ Discrete Aurora’

The UAE Hope Probe – the first Arab interplanetary probe has captured the first images of Mars’ ‘Discrete Aurora’.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has described the unique chance as a ‘divine cosmic phenomenon’

RELATED STORY: LOOK: UAE’s Hope probe clicks new images of Mars

“The UAE’s Hope Probe, first-ever Arab interplanetary mission, has captured the first global images of Mars’ Discrete Aurora. The high-quality images open up the unprecedented potential for the global science community to investigate solar interactions with Mars,” His Highness said on Twitter.

The pictures caught by the Hope Probe’s Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) instrument show the ghostly glow phenomenon known as the Discrete Aurora around the red planet’s night side atmosphere.

The images have potentially revolutionary implications for our understanding of the interactions between solar radiation, Mars’ magnetic fields and the planetary atmosphere, according to state news agency WAM.

READ ON: UAE Hope Probe to begin two-year science mission

It comes after the Hope Probe started its two-year science mission and entered its data-gathering phase.

The Emirates Mars Mission is aiming to yield the first complete picture of Mars’ lower and upper atmospheres throughout the day, night and seasons of a full Martian year. (RA)

The UAE's Hope Probe, first-ever Arab interplanetary mission, has captured the first global images of Mars’ Discrete Aurora. The high-quality images open up unprecedented potential for the global science community to investigate solar interactions with Mars. pic.twitter.com/5Bt4ZZX2L9 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 30, 2021