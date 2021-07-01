Latest NewsNewsTFT News

AED25,000 reward from Dubai Police for residents who share ideas on how to curb crimes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

Dubai Police is getting the public involved in its activities by offering prizes worth AED25,000 for their suggestions on dealing with common crime issues like preventing traffic accidents, cyberbullying, drug abuse, and so on.

Authorities launched an online platform in April this year for people to participate in the prizes by uploading their ideas, and were surprised to receive 178 suggestions from the public.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police cracks down on unlicensed charities

Brig Ahmed Rafee said these ideas would be evaluated by a Dubai police committee and the winners would be given prizes.

Meanwhile, delivery drivers’ safety is being highlighted by the police, after 12 drivers were killed in mishaps on Dubai roads during the pandemic.

READ ON: Drones records 4,400 violations during the first quarter – Dubai Police

Safety was neglected when money became more important, according to Capt Al Amimi, who noted that there was no excuse for such accidents to occur when the drivers were the only ones on the empty roads due to COVID-19 restrictions. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

FILIPINOS’ DAILY ROUTINE: Spending 11 hours online with four hours on social media

11 mins ago

Four injured in two accidents in Dubai 

14 mins ago

Donaire cancels bout with Casimero; cites his drugs testing, bad bahavior as reasons

21 mins ago

‘Tatakbo ba?’: Arjo Atayde donates service vehicles to QC

31 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button