AED25,000 reward from Dubai Police for residents who share ideas on how to curb crimes

Dubai Police is getting the public involved in its activities by offering prizes worth AED25,000 for their suggestions on dealing with common crime issues like preventing traffic accidents, cyberbullying, drug abuse, and so on.

Authorities launched an online platform in April this year for people to participate in the prizes by uploading their ideas, and were surprised to receive 178 suggestions from the public.

RELATED STORY: Dubai Police cracks down on unlicensed charities

Brig Ahmed Rafee said these ideas would be evaluated by a Dubai police committee and the winners would be given prizes.

Meanwhile, delivery drivers’ safety is being highlighted by the police, after 12 drivers were killed in mishaps on Dubai roads during the pandemic.

READ ON: Drones records 4,400 violations during the first quarter – Dubai Police

Safety was neglected when money became more important, according to Capt Al Amimi, who noted that there was no excuse for such accidents to occur when the drivers were the only ones on the empty roads due to COVID-19 restrictions. (AW)