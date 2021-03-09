Lea Salonga says BTS saved her mental health 

Tony award-winning performer and broadway star Lea Salonga shared how international group BTS helped her mental health.

“BTS helped save my mental health,” Salonga said in a tweet.

This is not the first time the music icon admitted her love for the boy group.

Salonga said last year that BTS made her “proud and happy” just by watching their interviews, performances and music videos.

“Their performances, their work ethic, their perseverance, their persistence, their drive, their ambition, everything. It’s been inspiring to catch up to everything, and they’re keeping me sane during this pandemic. This is the rabbit hole that I’ve jumped into,” Salonga said.

The singer said that she first got interested with BTS in 2018 when she saw them performed in New York.

It was in August 2020 when she totally went fangirling with the group after they released the hit song ‘Dynamite’. (TDT)