Oman approves direct hiring in private sector

The Omani Cabinet has approved direct hiring for employment opportunities in the private sector.

“There is no longer a need for recruitment companies,” said Dr Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba’owain, Minister of Labor.

The minister added that 4,800 people were recruited to the private sector until May this year.

He also highlighted that the procedures for more than 5,000 civil and military government jobs have been completed.

In an interview with Oman TV, Dr. Mahad said that the government sector should hire based on the need.

“The National Employment Programme has been set up to help place job seekers amid the current economic downturn. The program focuses on 12 sectors,” he added.

According to the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, the country used to send an average of 25,000 workers to Oman annually before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the bulk of which were household service workers. This figure dwindled to 5,000 amid the current health crisis.

