WATCH: UAE reunites Australian family trapped in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

The UAE government has helped reunite an Australian family, who was trapped in Sri Lanka for over 30 days due to a lockdown aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The father has been living in Dubai for the past 15 years.

The family was unable to return to the UAE after the lockdown in Sri Lanka began. At that time, the family was spending their holiday there.

The UAE authorities coordinated with authorities in Sri Lanka to facilitate the family’s return home.

Upon their arrival at Dubai International Airport, the family, comprising a 40-year-old mother and her three children aged 11, 10 and 7, were received by a medical team to complete required procedures and medical tests.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the mother expressed her overwhelming joy at being reunited with her husband.

“We are very thankful to the UAE Government for its efforts in reuniting our family,” she said.

The children were thrilled with their return to the UAE.

Watch the video of their arrival at Dubai airport:

