WATCH: Indian claims COVID-19 vaccine gave him ‘magnetic powers’

Taking the second vaccine dose against COVID-19 proved to be a literally magnetic decision for Arvind Sonar, a senior citizen residing at Shivaji Chowkof Nasik city in Maharashtra.

The man found that — After taking the vaccine doses — he had developed a ‘magnetic’ trait in which metal objects stuck to his body, according to the Times of India daily.

In a video made by the man, his family members observed that plates, spoons, and coins stuck to his body and that even taking a bath failed to break the magnetic effect.

Meanwhile, doctors from the Nashik Municipal Corporation visited Sonar to investigate the matter. However, refusing to confirm the magnetic fact, doctor Ashok Thorat later said that a report would be sent to the Government if any further investigation was required. (AW)