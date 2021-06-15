UAE courts orders phone scammers to pay back AED 100,000

Two men nabbed by the police have been ordered by the Al Ain Criminal Court of First Instance to pay back nearly AED 100,000 that they defrauded from an Al Ain expat resident in a phone scam.

The court’s decision came off a lawsuit filed by the expat, demanding the return of his money stolen fraudulently by the Asian men. The crooks phoned him, claiming to be local bank employees who wanted to update his account.

On providing them his bank account details, the fraudsters transferred money from his bank account. However, the expat discovered the fraud and complained to the authorities — who arrested and sent the perpetrators to jail.

When the man then filed a lawsuit at the Al Ain Civil Court demanding return of his stolen money, the fraudsters denied stealing the amount and said the plaintiff was making false claims against them.

However, evidence presented in the criminal court led to the judge issuing a ruling that ordered the Asian men to pay the expat the stolen amount of Dh99,988. (AW)