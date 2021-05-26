Sharjah Police nab gang of Asians responsible for phone scams

Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Dubai Police, caught a gang of 10 Asians who posed as bank officials to steal money from their unsuspecting victims.

Authorities learned that one of these gang members recently stole AED 32,000 from a victim.

Sharjah Police stated that the gang faces charges for multiple accounts of fraud. They revealed that the gang’s modus operandi involves sending text messages and calling residents, as they pose as bank officials.

The members of the gang would then inform their victims that they need to update their banking details, otherwise their accounts would get suspended.

After the victim gives all of the necessary information and passcodes, all of their money would be stolen from their account.

Sharjah Police retrieved several phones and SIM cards from the suspects, as well as receipts of cash transfers.

All suspects admitted to committing the fraud, and will be referred to public prosecution.

Authorities remind the public to avoid divulging sensitive personal information that might put yourself and your financial details at risk, adding that no bank official would ever ask for personal details over the phone.