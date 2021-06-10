Facebook allows some employees to work from home permanently

Facebook has allowed its full-time employees to work from home following an announcement by its CEO Mark Zuckerberg on June 9.

From June 15, 2021, the company will allow its employees in the United States to request remote work in Canada– and those in Europe to request remote work in the U.K. — a Facebook spokesperson said, adding that in January 2022, the company will allow employees to permanently move between seven countries in Europe.

Facebook, with around 60,000 employees, is planning to reopen 50 per cent of its US. offices by early September 2021 before opening fully later in October the same year, the spokesperson added.

Zuckerberg, in a memo to employees highlighting company’s plans for a hybrid office and remote setup, expressed optimism about the possibility of remote work at scale even as remote video presence and virtual reality continue to improve.

While work on hardware devices or on Facebook’s data center setups cannot be done remotely, Zuckerberg said Facebook will allow employees to request remote work across international borders.

Employees wanting to work in the office would be asked to work half day only, thus ensuring “vibrant” office and employees, Zuckerberg said, adding that Facebook plans to organize regular in-person gathers for office and remote workers “to support the relationship-building.”