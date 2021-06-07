Saudi Arabia reviews plans for Hajj, Umrah this 2021 amid pandemic

Saudi Arabia will be announcing this year’s Hajj and Umrah plans after assessing the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, acting Saudi minister of media, Dr Majid Al Qasabi told media in Riyadh on June 6.

Dr. Al Qasabi said the presence of COVID variants highlighted precise evaluation of the spread of the virus as “We don’t want this year’s Haj to be an epicentre for the spread of the disease in the Kingdom or the Muslim world.” He noted that the ministers of Hajj, Umrah and health would soon announce a decision.

Meanwhile, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Services for Haj and Umrah performers, Eng. Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed, told media that the safe Umrah model highlighted protection by managing the pilgrim crowds going to the Grand Mosque through booked time slots, besides also improving services for their personal needs by using latest modern techniques.

Noting that this is a joint operation involving the public, private and voluntary sectors, he said the Eatmarna app developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) also verifies the health of permit applicants.

The Ministries including Hajj and Umrah, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health, General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques, and all relevant authorities are jointly working in helping pilgrims and visitors perform Hajj and Umrah with ease, he added.

The Haj and the gradual return of Umrah in October last year was permitted only after the development of a safe model that highlighted modern technology, including digitizing procedures to provide pilgrims with needed services through various options provided by the ministry.

The tech-focused models highlight the Eatmarna application –that allows users to request permits (praying permits, Umrah permits and Rawdah praying permits) in Makkah and Madinah’s mosques.

Around 20 million people used the app, while over 30,000 have used the services provided by Inaya (care) centres in Makkah and Madinah for assisting pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also set up four transportation sites to transport worshippers and pilgrims to and from the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (AW)