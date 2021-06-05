OFWs seek IATF’s clarification on difference between vaccinations in PH and abroad

The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) drew the ire of many overseas Filipinos following their pronouncement that only Filipinos who have been vaccinated in the Philippines will be allowed a shorter quarantine period.

In their statement, fully vaccinated Filipinos who got their jabs in the Philippines coming from overseas will be allowed a 7-day quarantine, while Filipinos who got fully vaccinated abroad will still undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque released a statement on updates regarding inbound international travel among vaccination Filipinos, as follows:

Meanwhile, the IATF approved the guidelines on inbound international travel to any port of the Philippines of all fully vaccinated individuals who have been inoculated in the Philippines. An individual shall be considered as having been fully vaccinated two or more weeks after receiving the second dose in a 2-dose series, or two or more weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

A fully vaccinated individual must carry his or her vaccination card, which must be verified prior to departure, and must be presented to a Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) representative for re-verification at the Department of Transportation (DOTr) One-Stop Shop upon arrival in the Philippines. All inbound fully vaccinated individuals shall be required to undergo a 7-day facility-based quarantine upon arrival. The BOQ shall ensure strict symptom monitoring while in the quarantine facility for 7 days. RT-PCR test shall only be done when the individual manifests COVID-19 symptoms within the 7-day quarantine. After completing the 7-day facility-based quarantine, the BOQ shall issue a Quarantine Certificate indicating the individual’s vaccination status. Related to this, the IATF directed the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Finance, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the National Economic and Development Authority to convene and provide recommendations to further relax testing and quarantine protocols for certain classes of travelers. Meanwhile, apart from the repatriation programs of the Philippine government, the IATF exempted non-Philippine government repatriation efforts to the entry restrictions imposed on travelers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. In case of Philippine government-organized repatriation, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration shall conduct prior coordination with each other, and with the DOH-BOQ, DOTr and its One-Stop Shop and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, and the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Task Group for the Management of Returning Overseas Filipinos, at least 48 hours prior to the departure from the country of origin. In the case of non-Philippine government repatriation, all Filipino repatriates from the countries with travel restrictions must present a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours prior to boarding the aircraft or vessel. The airline or the shipping line is responsible to check on this requirement. A copy of the negative RT-PCR test result of the repatriate shall be submitted to the BOQ upon arrival in the port of entry in the Philippines. Moreover, prior approval from the BOQ is needed for the entry of flight or vessel carrying Filipino repatriates prior to its movement from point of origin. In this connection, the concerned local manning agency (in the case of seafarers), the Philippine recruitment agency (for land-based workers), or the sponsoring Philippine government agency shall submit an exemption request to the DOH-BOQ, the approval of which is tantamount to IATF’s approval on the repatriation effort. The IATF likewise required all repatriates from countries with travel restrictions in effect to be placed on a strict 14-day facility-based quarantine from the date of arrival in the Philippines, with the date of arrival being the first day.

On another matter, the IATF allowed foreign nationals holding Special Resident Retiree’s Visa to enter the Philippines without the need of an entry exemption document.

OFWs questioned the IATF measure on the difference of quarantine measures between individuals who got their dose back home from those who took the COVID-19 vaccine abroad.

“Please naman… unahin ang action sa mga working abroad na mga OFW. Pag vaccinated na, (dapat) shorten or 7 days quarantine na lang. Why vaccinated sa Pilipinas lang? Anong sense yan? Grabe naman talaga,” said a netizen.

“What kind of logic is this? Ano pinagkaiba ng bakuna sa Pilipinas and UAE?,” another netizen added.

In the UAE for instance, Filipinos pointed out that President Duterte got the Sinopharm jab himself – which was the first vaccine approved for emergency use in the UAE.

“Naloko na. Saan ba galing ang bakuna sa Pilipinas? Ang presidente nga Sinopharm ang bakuna parehas lang dito sa UAE tapos sabihin nila na (mas) legit ang (bakuna sa) Pilipinas,” said a netizen.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque recently clarified that only repatriation efforts, whether led by the Philippine government or through non-gov’t organizations, will be allowed entry to the Philippines.

This means that entry of all passengers who want to come home for vacation will still not be allowed within the imposed travel ban period.

The travel ban from passengers from the United Arab Emirates, Oman, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal to the Philippines remains in effect until June 15.