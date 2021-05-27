VIDEO: Manila police arrest viral unlicensed female driver caught on cam assaulting traffic enforcer

A 26-year-old female driver, who was caught in a viral video assaulting a Manila traffic enforcer, has been arrested on Thursday.

Direct assault and driving without license cases were lodged against her.

The Manila Public Information Office said in a Twitter post: “Sinampahan na ng kasong direct assault at driving without license ang babaeng huli sa video na nananakit ng enforcer ng Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB).”

“Ayon kay MTPB Director Dennis Viaje, dinala na sa presinto ng MPD SMaRT ang suspek,” the agency added.

The woman, identified as Pauline Altamirano, was captured in the video beating up MTPB enforcer Marcos Anzures Jr. after they mobile crew chased her for jumping the red light along Osmeña Highway in Malate, Manila on Thursday.

Altamirano can be seen in the video repeatedly assaulting the traffic enforce while asking for her OR/CR back.

According to MTPB, she failed to present a driver’s license and instead gave a copy of her OR/CR.

When she was asked to follow them to the impounding area, she began assaulting Anzures.