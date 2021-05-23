Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai offers free parking, Salik tags to owners of electric vehicles

Dubai is promoting a greener environment in the emirate by focusing on the usage of electric vehicles (EVs). Owners of such EVs are being offered numerous benefits such as free parking and Salik tags.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is providing these incentives support of Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy.

Green supplementary signs at different areas of Dubai highlight the RTA’s offering of free parking slots for Dubai-licensed electric vehicles till July 2022.

Electric vehicles get automatically exempted from parking fees. Thus, they don’t have to head to RTA to seek permission to use these parking spots.

EV owners get a free Salik tag upon registration of an electric vehicle that they can acquire across any of 13 Salik customer service centres across the UAE, upon submission of the vehicle’s registration card. (AW)

