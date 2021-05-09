Pinoy frontliner in UK hailed as ‘Nurse of the Year’

A Filipino nurse was recognized by the United Kingdom for his efforts in fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ariel Lañada was hailed as one of the two winners of the BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) Nurse of the Year of National Health Service’s National BAME Health and Care Awards.

According to NHS, the Awards were launched in 2019 by an enthusiastic group of volunteers from the health and care sector, in collaboration with Colourful Healthcare CIC, to champion the importance of recognising BAME talent and innovation.

RELATED STORY: Pinay nurse on British Empire medal award: This is a recognition to all Filipinos too

In a statement, NHS said Lañada has been instrumental in supporting his colleagues and the Filipino community in Oxfordshire through what has been an extremely difficult period.

Lañada, who moved to UK in 2002, serves as the Divisional Educational Lead for the Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Trauma, Specialist Surgery, Children’s and Neonates Division of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He was recognized for his pandemic efforts which includes providing 1,200 hot meals to healthcare workers at Oxford University Hospital in 4 weeks.

The Pinoy nurse said he was humbled that he was able to help his coworkers and fellow Filipinos in the UK in these trying times.

READ ON: WATCH: Nurse delivers baby of homeless woman on the street

“I am incredibly honoured to receive this award. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be able to support my colleagues and the Filipino community,” Lañada said.

Lañada also organized grocery delivery and online consultation for members of the Filipino community who are infected with COVID-19 in Oxfordshire, where he serves as chairperson.

Aside from his work as a nurse, he also serves as an associate lecturer at Oxford Brooks University and works as a distant professor at the Central Philippines University-College of Nursing. (RA)