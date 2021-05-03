Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH gov’t considering travel ban to countries with high passenger traffic with India

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippines is studying the possibility of expanding the travel ban to countries with high passenger traffic with India, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Roque made the comment when he was asked what will be the government’s plan to prevent a scenario similar to India.

The measure will be studied thoroughly since the Philippines cannot simply impose travel restrictions on Middle East countries due to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) working there.

RELATED STORY: Roque urges OFWs to get vaccinated in host countries

“Ang warning nga po ng World Health Organization kinakailangan isama sa travel ban ay yung mga lugar na may high passenger traffic with India,” Roque explained during a palace press briefing.

“Kasama diyan ang Middle East so yan ang problema dahil hindi naman natin puwede i-ban ang mga biyahero galing sa Middle East lalong-lalo na dahil ang dami nating OFWs doon so pinag-aaralan ngayon ‘yan,” he furthered.

India is battling a vicious second wave of COVID-19 infections which has pushed total coronavirus cases in the South Asian country to 19.3 million.

READ ON: Philippines to repatriate Filipinos in India once commercial flights resume – envoy

Roque said the gov’t will continue to boost the country’s health care capacity.

“We can never say if what happened to India will not happen kaya nga tayo nag-travel ban ngayon’,” he said.

The Philippines has imposed a travel ban on travelers coming from India until May 14. (RA)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

BREAKING: Duterte receives Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine shot

41 mins ago
arm covid-19 vaccine uae dubai

PH hopes Hong Kong will not single out OFWs in mandatory COVID-19 vaccination plan

2 hours ago

Health experts advise public to adhere to COVID-19 protocols on Eid holidays

2 hours ago

Pacquiao on Duterte’s stance on West PH Sea: “Nakukulangan ako”

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button