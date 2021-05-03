PH gov’t considering travel ban to countries with high passenger traffic with India

The Philippines is studying the possibility of expanding the travel ban to countries with high passenger traffic with India, according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Roque made the comment when he was asked what will be the government’s plan to prevent a scenario similar to India.

The measure will be studied thoroughly since the Philippines cannot simply impose travel restrictions on Middle East countries due to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) working there.

RELATED STORY: Roque urges OFWs to get vaccinated in host countries

“Ang warning nga po ng World Health Organization kinakailangan isama sa travel ban ay yung mga lugar na may high passenger traffic with India,” Roque explained during a palace press briefing.

“Kasama diyan ang Middle East so yan ang problema dahil hindi naman natin puwede i-ban ang mga biyahero galing sa Middle East lalong-lalo na dahil ang dami nating OFWs doon so pinag-aaralan ngayon ‘yan,” he furthered.

India is battling a vicious second wave of COVID-19 infections which has pushed total coronavirus cases in the South Asian country to 19.3 million.

READ ON: Philippines to repatriate Filipinos in India once commercial flights resume – envoy

Roque said the gov’t will continue to boost the country’s health care capacity.

“We can never say if what happened to India will not happen kaya nga tayo nag-travel ban ngayon’,” he said.

The Philippines has imposed a travel ban on travelers coming from India until May 14. (RA)