Philippines to repatriate Filipinos in India once commercial flights resume – envoy

The repatriation of Filipinos in India will begin once the commercial flights resume, according to Philippine Ambassador to India Ramon Bagatsing Jr.

Bagatsing on Sunday said it’s “logistically difficult” to set up a repatriation flight due to a travel ban imposed by various countries including the Philippines to the South Asian country.

RELATED STORY: OFW in India shares fears amid catastrophic coronavirus surge

“No matter how much we want to come up with a repatriation flight, it is extremely difficult, logistically difficult dahil wala ngang flights na papapasukin,” Bagatsing told ABS-CBN News.

The envoy said there was a de facto travel ban already even before the Philippines restricted travel to India.

Bagatsing said Foreign Affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr informed him that repatriation flights can be scheduled as early as June or until the situation in India improves.

READ ON: India logs over 400,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

He also noted that at least 150 passengers are needed to make the repatriation efforts viable.

“Hindi pa naman ganun karami. Although, isang Pilipinong gusto umuwi, kailangan tulungan natin. On the logistic side, we need at least 150 passengers to make it viable,” he explained.

Bagatsing said at least 73 Filipinos in India contracted COVID-19 including two who have died.

