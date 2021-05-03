Pacquiao on Duterte’s stance on West PH Sea: “Nakukulangan ako”

Senator Manny Pacquiao on Monday said he finds President Rodrigo Duterte’s response on China’s aggressive moves in the West Philippine Sea lacking.

“Nakukulangan ako, nakukulangan ako kumpara doon sa bago pa siya tumakbo, nage-eleksyon pa lang,” Pacquiao said.

Duterte earlier said the Philippines will not go to war with China adding that the country owes a big debt to the Asian superpower over COVID-19 vaccine donations.

The lawmaker, who serves as President of the ruling party PDP-Laban, said he finds Duterte’s stance discouraging and far different from his remarks during the 2016 elections.

“‘Yung stand ng ating Pangulo siguro kailangan din, sa akin lang, ‘yung una niyang statement bago siya tumakbo na mag-jetski siya, ipaglaban niya ‘yung West Philippine Sea,” he furthered.

Pacquiao recalled that the President vowed to ride a jetski going straight to the Spratlys Islands to plant the Philippine flag there.

“Narinig natin bago mag-election.., nung sinabi niya na mag-jet ski siya, dala yung watawat ng Pilipinas doon, e siyempre, kahit ako sa puso ko, ito na yung iboboto ko dahil ito yung dapat na presidente, kailangan natin, na pinaglalaban yung bansa natin,” he said.

Pacquiao added that he plans to include his name as co-author of the Senate resolution filed last week denouncing China’s incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

According to the lawmaker, he earlier wrote to Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian demanding China to withdraw its ships from the disputed waters. (RA)