LOOK: UAE opens drive through COVID-19 vaccination, testing center in Al Ain

Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA healthcare facility, announced the opening of a new drive-through screening center in Al Sarouj area in Al Ain.

The new center is composed of 6 tracks: 2 for vaccination and 4 for PCR nose swab and DPI laser-based testing with a capacity of 200 vaccinations and 800 nose swabs and laser tests per day.

The center welcomes clients from Saturday to Thursday from 10 AM to 4 PM and from 8 PM to 1 AM during Ramadan, while operating hours will change after Ramadan to be from Saturday and Thursday from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Ambulatory Healthcare Services also announced the closure of the SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center in Al Masoudi effective Friday May 30, 2021.

Commenting on the opening Mohamed Hawas Al Sadid, Ambulatory Healthcare Services CEO, said “In line with the community’s needs, we are pleased to announce the opening of a new center in Al Sarouj with extended opening hours and an expanded capacity. The center boasts a new design utilizing shipping containers, which are more durable and adaptable, and provide a very high level of heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain.”

This brings the total number of drive-through screening and vaccination centers managed by AHS in Al Ain to 3; Al Hili, Asharej, and the new center in Al Sarouj. UAE nationals and residents wishing to receive the vaccine or undergo a COVID-19 screening can book an appointment through SEHA’s app.