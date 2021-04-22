Latest News

Sara Duterte top choice for 2022 presidential race – Pulse Asia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 41 seconds ago

Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte remains to be the top presidential bet based on the latest Pulse Asia survey.

The survey period was conducted from February 22 to March 3, 2021.

Duterte leads the poll among 13 possible candidates with 27%.

Former Senator Bongbong Marcos, Jr. (13%), Senator Grace Poe (12%), Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso (12%), and Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao (11%) are all virtually tie in second place.

Vice Leni Robredo followed in the list with 7%, then Senator Bong Go (5%), former Vice President Jojo Binay (3%), Senator Ping Lacson (2%) and Alan Peter Cayetano (2%).

Other probable candidates were Senator Richard Gordon, Gibo Teodoro and Antonio Carpio.

With regard to the Vice Presidential race, Moreno (16%), Pacquiao (15%) and Duterte (15%) are virtually tie.

Senator Tito Sotto, Marcos, Go, Cayetano and Chiz Escudero are also among the top choices for VP.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 41 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Senators want to defund NTF-ELCAC, reallocate P19 billion budget for ayuda

1 hour ago

Public toilets may spread COVID-19 aerosols, says new study

3 hours ago

India sets the world’s highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases with 314,835 new infections

3 hours ago

6,500 OFWs remain in quarantine hotels, funds only good till end of May — OWWA

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button