Sara Duterte top choice for 2022 presidential race – Pulse Asia

Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte remains to be the top presidential bet based on the latest Pulse Asia survey.

The survey period was conducted from February 22 to March 3, 2021.

Duterte leads the poll among 13 possible candidates with 27%.

Former Senator Bongbong Marcos, Jr. (13%), Senator Grace Poe (12%), Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso (12%), and Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao (11%) are all virtually tie in second place.

Vice Leni Robredo followed in the list with 7%, then Senator Bong Go (5%), former Vice President Jojo Binay (3%), Senator Ping Lacson (2%) and Alan Peter Cayetano (2%).

Other probable candidates were Senator Richard Gordon, Gibo Teodoro and Antonio Carpio.

With regard to the Vice Presidential race, Moreno (16%), Pacquiao (15%) and Duterte (15%) are virtually tie.

Senator Tito Sotto, Marcos, Go, Cayetano and Chiz Escudero are also among the top choices for VP.