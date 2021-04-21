Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available in Abu Dhabi – here’s where to get free jabs

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use for everyone above the age of 16.

Residents and citizens who wish to get the free jab can get it through the following vaccination centres, by appointment only.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi approves use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Here’s the list of centers led by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA):

Abu Dhabi:

Al Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Center

Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed Healthcare Center

Al Bahia Healthcare Center

Al Ain:

Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Center

Neima Healthcare Center

Al Dhafra:

Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center

Those who wish to book through any of these SEHA centers can contact 800 50 .

READ ON: Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine likely needed after 12 months, says Pfizer CEO

In addition, Mubadala Health’s vaccination centers also offer the Pfizer jab at the following hospitals and screening centres:

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Healthpoint Hospital

Capital Health Screening Centers at:

– Al Jazeera Sports Club

– Mubadala Tower in Abu Dhabi

– Al Ain City branch

Those who wish to book through any of the Mubadala Health centers can contact 800 4959 or email [email protected] .