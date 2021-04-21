Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available in Abu Dhabi – here’s where to get free jabs

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use for everyone above the age of 16.
Residents and citizens who wish to get the free jab can get it through the following vaccination centres, by appointment only.
Here’s the list of centers led by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA):
Abu Dhabi:
Al Zafaranah Diagnostic and Screening Center
Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed Healthcare Center
Al Bahia Healthcare Center
Al Ain:
Oud Al Touba Diagnostic and Screening Center
Neima Healthcare Center
Al Dhafra:
Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center
Those who wish to book through any of these SEHA centers can contact 800 50 .
In addition, Mubadala Health’s vaccination centers also offer the Pfizer jab at the following hospitals and screening centres:
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi
Healthpoint Hospital
Capital Health Screening Centers at:
– Al Jazeera Sports Club
– Mubadala Tower in Abu Dhabi
– Al Ain City branch
Those who wish to book through any of the Mubadala Health centers can contact 800 4959 or email [email protected] .