Latest News

PH’s Immigration intercepts two minors who falsified documents to work in Saudi Arabia

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Two minors were intercepted by officers of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for attempting to work in Saudi Arabia as domestic helpers using falsified documents.

According to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, the two girls were separately apprehended by members of the travel control and enforcement unit at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and the Clark International Airport.

One of them assumed the identity of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who already left the country to work as a household helper in Saudi Arabia.

The other minor forged her birthdate to meet the age requirement for household helper.

She later admitted her real age during the interrogation and revealed her identity card that showed the girl in high school uniform.

The victims, who both hailed from Mindanao, were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking to facilitate the filing of criminal complaints against their recruiters.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Carlito Galvez screengrab from PCOO

Over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by second half of 2021 – Galvez

7 mins ago

Ate Gay recovers from severe pneumonia

34 mins ago

POEA: Around 1,300 OFWs affected by Hong Kong travel ban

48 mins ago

‘Ang kalaban ay gutom, hindi ang tumutulong’: Nancy Binay hits red-tagging of community pantries

52 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button