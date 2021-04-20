PH’s Immigration intercepts two minors who falsified documents to work in Saudi Arabia

Two minors were intercepted by officers of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for attempting to work in Saudi Arabia as domestic helpers using falsified documents.

According to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, the two girls were separately apprehended by members of the travel control and enforcement unit at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and the Clark International Airport.

One of them assumed the identity of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who already left the country to work as a household helper in Saudi Arabia.

The other minor forged her birthdate to meet the age requirement for household helper.

She later admitted her real age during the interrogation and revealed her identity card that showed the girl in high school uniform.

The victims, who both hailed from Mindanao, were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking to facilitate the filing of criminal complaints against their recruiters.