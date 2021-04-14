Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid orders AED14 million bonus for 2,833 taxi plate owners

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the payment of bonuses totalling over AED14 million to citizens whose taxi number plates are used by the Dubai Taxi Corporation and Taxi Franchise Companies.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will begin distributing the 2020 bonuses to owners of 2,833 taxi number plates, in addition to their annual dues during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his generous gesture.

“This bonus is one of several of His Highness’ gestures during Ramadan to enhance the welfare of citizens. The payments particularly reflect his keenness to support fixed income earners and disadvantaged families. Apart from enhancing their wellbeing and happiness, the initiative also contributes to boosting social solidarity,” Al Tayer said.