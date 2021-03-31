UAE protocols for Ramadan 2021

The UAE is expected to mark Ramadan 2021 either on April 13 or 14, depending on the country’s moon-sighting committee. The authorities, however, have laid out all preventive measures to ensure that the threat of COVID-19 remains at bay.

This country is no stranger to the observance of Ramadan under COVID-19. Who can forget the prolonged sound of sirens at night last year, imposing residents to return home, as well as the National Sterilization Program taking place at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in the UAE? All these happened as the country marked Ramadan in the middle of the pandemic.

This year, residents will welcome Ramadan 2021 without mobility restrictions but must infuse religious traditions with prevention, thanks to the country’s immense progress in the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Gatherings still discouraged

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) advised the public to avoid large social gatherings during Ramadan, stating that these events risk the lives of the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

This entails that the tradition of hosting Iftar tents and public donation tents hosted by private individuals at their homes will not be allowed across all seven emirates. Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the charitable work sector at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, announced that permits for all Ramadan tents, majlises and iftar gatherings have been cancelled in line with the preventive instructions and measures from the government to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.

”Health safety is one of the department’s top priorities. We will take whatever is needed to help people pass the Holy Month safely. Compliance with preventive and precautionary measures is a collective community responsibility to protect public health,” said Darwish.

However, duly-recognized charitable institutions will continue with their annual provision of iftar meals. UAE authorities have urged both individuals and companies to coordinate with such charitable organizations if they wish to contribute to this year’s Iftar meal distribution for those in need.

In Ras Al Khaimah, restaurants have been allowed to distribute directly to labor complexes. Munther bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipal Department stressed the importance of ensuring hygienic processes are strictly followed by those who will prepare the meals, such as the mandatory wearing of masks and gloves by both the cooks and individuals who will be distributing the meals. Al Zaabi stressed that restaurants caught violating these protocols will face legal measures.

Social etiquette

Expat residents will have to observe public restrictions, with respect to the vast majority who will be fasting during the Ramadan period. This includes the prohibition of eating food and drinking water in public. Smoking is also not allowed in public during this period.

Fasting during the period of Ramadan is referred to as ‘Sawm’, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. Hence, during the season of Ramadan in the UAE, restaurants and other food establishments only open when the sun sets as a sign of respect.

Non-Muslims who don’t comply with this rule of avoiding eating or drinking in public spaces are fined up to AED 2,000, as per the UAE’s Penal Code. Article 313 of the UAE’s Penal Code states: “Shall be sentenced to detention for a term not exceeding one month or a fine of not excess of two thousand Dirham whoever: In a public place consumes food or drinks or any other thing that breaks fast during the Ramadan period.”

Mosque restrictions

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, headed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has advised the public that the faithful may perform their Taraweeh prayers across mosques in Dubai, provided that they follow precautionary measures including bringing of their own prayer mats, social distancing, and a maximum of 30 minutes of prayers.

Iftar meals are also not allowed inside mosques as these will be closed immediately after prayers. Women’s prayer areas, other facilities and external roads with praying areas will also remain closed.

Religious lessons and meetings in mosques will remain suspended, with the option of virtual participation. The government encourages reading the Quran through smart devices, and electronic donations, donations and zakat.

For the Qiyam-ul-layl during the last ten days of Ramadan, authorities will first study the status of the pandemic in the country through continuous assessments, and measures will be updated following new developments.