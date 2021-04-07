Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE prohibits gatherings for iftar, suhoor for Ramadan 2021

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

UAE residents will not be allowed to gather for iftar or suhoor this coming Ramadan.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) outlined several rules and regulations for residents to adhere to in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

It stated that only members of the same family will be allowed to enjoy iftar and suhoor together.

Other individuals outside of the family can send their Ramadan greetings through video calling platforms.

Authorities have also instructed the public to avoid gatherings during the evening and exchanging gifts at work.

Private individuals and institutions are also reminded that they are prohibited from distributing meals this Ramadan. Those who wish to take part should coordinate directly with charities duly recognized by the UAE government.

The NCEMA will be conducting regular inspection campaigns throughout the Holy Month to ensure compliance.

