Abu Dhabi suspends tent permits for Ramadan 2021

Ramadan tents – a traditional sight among UAE residents, will be suspended for the second year in a row due to restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that it has suspended permits for Ramadan tents this 2021, following the guidelines set by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

“The Department of Municipalities and Transport in # AbuDhabi announces the suspension of Ramadan tent permits service 2021, in line with the procedures issued by the NCEMA Authority, to activate preventive measures against Covid-19,” read the statement from the department on Twitter.

Authorities continue to remind the public to practice COVID-19 health guidelines during the holy month, which include social distancing, wearing of masks and frequent handwashing and sanitizing.

