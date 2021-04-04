Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Dubai grabs Guinness World Record for ‘highest outdoor infinity pool’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A hotel in Dubai recently earned a new Guinness World Record for the “highest outdoor infinity pool in a building”

The Address Beach Resort located at the Jumeirah Beach Residences spans a 75m long infinity pool located at the 77th floor of the hotel.

RELATED STORY: Dubai’s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Records title for ‘World’s Largest Fountain’

It offers magnificent, breathtaking views of nearby landmarks such as the Ain Dubai, The World Islands, Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters Island, Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Marina.

Access to the infinity pool is limited only for in-house guests. However, a restaurant right next to the pool is open to the public with an open-air terrace and 12 private cabanas.

The hotel which opened last December 2020 has over 200 rooms and suites, along with nearly 900 serviced and residential apartments.

READ ON: LOOK: Demolition of Mina Plaza bags Guinness World Records

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT_COVID UAE update General genericc

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,113 new cases, total now at 470,136

14 mins ago

ECQ should stay until COVID-19 admissions drop – NTF adviser

27 mins ago

Easter spreads ‘profound message of hope’ among Filipinos – Duterte

46 mins ago

WATCH: Pope Francis commends Filipinos for fortitude, strong faith on 500th anniversary of Christianity in PH on Easter Sunday

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button