LOOK: Dubai grabs Guinness World Record for ‘highest outdoor infinity pool’

A hotel in Dubai recently earned a new Guinness World Record for the “highest outdoor infinity pool in a building”

The Address Beach Resort located at the Jumeirah Beach Residences spans a 75m long infinity pool located at the 77th floor of the hotel.

It offers magnificent, breathtaking views of nearby landmarks such as the Ain Dubai, The World Islands, Palm Jumeirah, Bluewaters Island, Burj Al Arab, and the Dubai Marina.

Access to the infinity pool is limited only for in-house guests. However, a restaurant right next to the pool is open to the public with an open-air terrace and 12 private cabanas.

The hotel which opened last December 2020 has over 200 rooms and suites, along with nearly 900 serviced and residential apartments.

