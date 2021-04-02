Latest News

Dubai Police rescue worker who attempts to jump from 5th floor

Dubai Police managed to save the life of a cleaner who attempted to jump off the rooftop of the building.

The negotiation took four hours on the rooftop of his residence.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman, director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, said in a report by Khaleej Times that the teams from Al Rashidiya Police Station and Dubai Civil Defence were sent to the worker’s accommodation after receiving an alert from Al Warsan.

After four hours, the 30-year-old male worker asked for water and that’s when authorities saw the opportunity to grab his hands.

The worker told the police that he feared losing his job. His employer, meanwhile, told the police that they are not planning to retrench any worker.

The employer thanked Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Ambulance authorities for saving the cleaner’s life.

Later, the cleaner signed a pledge that stated he would never attempt to take his own life again.

