Man who raped woman at knifepoint loses appeal in Dubai court

The Dubai Court of Appeals has rejected the appeal of an Indian salesman who raped a woman by following her and threatening her at knifepoint.

The man was initially convicted by a Dubai court of rape, theft and consuming alcohol back in January. He was also caught driving without a licence. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

He, however, appealed the verdict to the appellate court but to no avail.

The crime happened in February 2020, according to The National. The man followed his victim to her flat at Naif. He placed a knife to the woman’s throat and then forced the victim into the bedroom.

The woman was forced to take off her clothes and was filmed by the suspect. The man raped her and stole AED200 from her.

The woman told her husband and they reported the crime to the police.

He was arrested two days later and admitted to the crime.

He will serve 25 years in prison and will be deported immediately after serving his jail term.